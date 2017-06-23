June 2017 Issue

ON THE COVER — “The Maple Leaf Forever,” a Canadian song written by Alexander Muir in 1867, the year of Canada’s confederation was an appropriate title for this issue to show how much we appreciate living in Canada. Windsor Essex has rich historical roots and residents in the region are proud to be a part of Canada 150 celebrations — from a giant rubber duck to fireworks galore, tall ships, an ice cream festival and more! We list all the fun and exciting events each local municipality is hosting to commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday.